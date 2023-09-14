• The Murray City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at City Hall. Agenda items include an update from Chief Sam Bierds, Murray Police Department; a public hearing for the purpose of obtaining written or oral comments regarding proposed Ad Valorem Tax for 2023; second reading of an ordinance amending chapter 96: taxation, specifically chapter 96.03 Ad Valorem tax, for the purpose of adopting the Annual County Assessment for property situated within the city; and a resolution authorizing the amendment to the agreement between Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and City of Murray, US 641 Sidewalk (North 12th Street).
• The Murray Human Rights Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at City Hall.
• The Murray Planning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in City Hall. There will be public hearings for the land use element update of the City of Murray Comprehensive Plan, as well as for a zoning map amendment at 1314 Main Street for a 0.46-acre tract. MSU Federal Credit Union, currently known as Main Impact Federal Credit Union, has requested to change the zone from R-2 (single-family residential) to B-2 (highway business district). Commissioners will also review a minor subdivision plat for property owned by Kenny Imes located adjacent to 4064 U.S. 641 North. The plat would create five new lots for a total area 6.078 acres.
• The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, in City Hall. Public hearings will be held for the following: a dimensional variance request from Premier Athletics Inc. owner Aaron Scott to allow two additional wall signs for a total of three wall signs on the north façade of 309 Solar Drive, which is in an industrial) zone; a conditional Use Permit – Request from Ann Marie Edwards and Kentucky Advanced Medical Research LLC owner Jeanna Glisson to allow a medical office facility at 400 Industrial Road, Suite A, which is in an industrial zone; a a dimensional variance request from Spire Development and Stanger Management & Development LLC to waive the parking requirement of two spaces for multi-family residential 1- or 2-bedroom units in order to have a 34-space parking variance on the proposed five acres at the end of Brooklyn Drive, which is in a R-4 (multi-family residential) district; a dimensional variance request from Bill Windsor to allow a mural painted directly upon the exterior façade on the north side of 106 North Fourth St., which is in the B-3 (central business) district and historic overlay (HO) district; a dimensional variance request from Murray Main Street to allow a mural painted directly upon the exterior façade on the east side of 208 Main Street, which is also in the B-3 and HO districts and historic overlay district; a dimensional variance request from Mark and Karen Welch to allow a mural painted directly upon the back lot (south side) retaining wall surface at 507 Main St., which is also in the in the B-3 and HO districts.
• The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Investment Committee will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Garrison Board Room or by Zoom.
