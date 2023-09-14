• The Murray City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at City Hall. Agenda items include an update from Chief Sam Bierds, Murray Police Department; a public hearing for the purpose of obtaining written or oral comments regarding proposed Ad Valorem Tax for 2023; second reading of an ordinance amending chapter 96: taxation, specifically chapter 96.03 Ad Valorem tax, for the purpose of adopting the Annual County Assessment for property situated within the city; and a resolution authorizing the amendment to the agreement between Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and City of Murray, US 641 Sidewalk (North 12th Street).

• The Murray Human Rights Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at City Hall.

