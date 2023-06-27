• The Calloway County Fiscal Court will hold a special-called meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Miller Courthouse Annex to vote on an administrative code resolution and budget expenditure transfers.
• The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday at noon in the hospital's Garrison Board Room and via Zoom (call 270-762-1102 for Zoom connection details). Items on the agenda include May 2023 financials and pharmacy update.
