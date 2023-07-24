• The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees Finance Committee will meet at noon today (Monday) in the hospital’s Garrison Board Room and via Zoom (call 270-762-1935 for Zoom connection details). Items on the agenda include June financial statements. The Personnel Committee meeting will immediately follow. Items on the agenda include 2023 HR metrics and 2023 RN recruitment.
• The Murray Board of Education will hold a special called meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Carter Administration Building. Items on the agenda are as follows: executive session regarding the acquisition or sale of property.
