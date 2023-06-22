• The Murray City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in City Hall. The agenda includes second readings of ordinances to zone the property at 1169 Robertson Road as R-2 (single-family residential) and to annex it into the city limits. The council will also vote on the second reading to adopt a supplement to the code of ordinances. Prior to the regular council meeting, council members will take a private tour of Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s new Regional Cancer Center at 5 p.m., and the Public Works Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. in City Hall.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Escaped inmate found in Illinois
- Obituaries June 16, 2023
- Murray man charged with DUI
- Obituaries June 20th, 2023
- Obituaries June 16th, 2023
- Former ‘Idol’ contestant to play Murray Saturday
- Officials urge safety after new 12th St. fatality
- Obituaries June 15, 2023
- MPD makes drug arrests
- Obituaries June 13th, 2023
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.