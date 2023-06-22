• The Murray City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in City Hall. The agenda includes second readings of ordinances to zone the property at 1169 Robertson Road as R-2 (single-family residential) and to annex it into the city limits. The council will also vote on the second reading to adopt a supplement to the code of ordinances. Prior to the regular council meeting, council members will take a private tour of Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s new Regional Cancer Center at 5 p.m., and the Public Works Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. in City Hall.