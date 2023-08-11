• The Murray Planning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in City Hall. There will be a public hearing on a zoning map amendment for a request from William Alexander to change the zone at 500 B Industrial Rd (4.1078-acres) from F (floodway district) to I (industrial district). Commissioners will also review the land use element draft for the city’s comprehensive plan.
• The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, in City Hall. Public hearings will be held for dimensional variance requests from: Imes Funeral Home for an additional monument sign on the property at 311 North Fourth St.; Greer Neon for an increase of the allowable changeable copy (electronic reader board) sign area at 1601 North 12th St.; Josh Burks of A&K Construction for an increase of the allowable changeable copy (electronic reader board) sign area at 1713 KY 121 North.
