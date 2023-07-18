• The Murray Parks Committee will meet at noon Tuesday at Murray City Hall.

• The Murray Planning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Murray City Hall. There will be public hearings before a vote to eliminate several transient business regulations; a request to place a manufactured home with a three-pitch roof on the property at 101 Ash St., which is in a R-5 zone (multi-family residential); and a zoning map amendment for a request to change the zone at 500 B Industrial Road from F (Floodway District) to I (Industrial District). The commission will also review the land use element draft of the city’s comprehensive plan 

