• The Murray Parks Committee will meet at noon Tuesday at Murray City Hall.
• The Murray Planning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Murray City Hall. There will be public hearings before a vote to eliminate several transient business regulations; a request to place a manufactured home with a three-pitch roof on the property at 101 Ash St., which is in a R-5 zone (multi-family residential); and a zoning map amendment for a request to change the zone at 500 B Industrial Road from F (Floodway District) to I (Industrial District). The commission will also review the land use element draft of the city’s comprehensive plan
• The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
at Murray City Hall. There will be a public hearing for a dimensional variance request for a 3-foot setback on the west side yard as well as a 20-foot setback variance on the north side, which is facing Spruce Street and shall be treated as a front yard. The request is for the purpose of constructing a 6,000-square foot warehouse and production area addition to the existing structure on the property located at 300 North LP Miller St., Kenlake Foods, which is in an I (Industrial) zone. Another public hearing will be to request a 15-foot setback variance for the front yard and a 15-foot setback variance for the rear yard for the placement of a manufactured home on the property located at 101 Ash St.
