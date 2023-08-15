• The Murray Park Committee will meet at noon Tuesday in City Hall.
• The Calloway County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the board office at 2110 College Farm Road.
• The Calloway County Fiscal Court will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Miller Courthouse Annex. Special taxing districts will present their annual budgets, and the court will also vote on the second reading of the ordinance to set this year’s county tax rates.
