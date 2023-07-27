• The Murray Public Safety Committee will meet at 5:40 p.m. Thursday in City Hall prior to the regular Murray City Council meeting. The Insurance Committee will meet at 5:55 p.m., the Park Committee will meet at 6:05 p.m. and the Personnel and Finance Committee will meet at 6:20 p.m.
• The Murray City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in City Hall. The council will hear first readings of ordinances to make several amendments to the city’s parks and zoning ordinances, as well as several appointments and reappointments to city boards.
