• The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees Finance Committee will meet at noon on Monday in the hospital’s Garrison Board Room and viz Zoom (call 270-762-1102 for Zoom connection details). Items on the agenda include discussion regarding increase in healthcare costs in 2023 vs. 2022.
