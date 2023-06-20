* The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at City Hall. On the agenda is public hearings on (1) Dimension variance for wall sign at 500 A South 12th Street; (2) Conditional Use Permit to allow three unrelated person to occupy premises at 1304 Wells Blvd.; (3) Dimensional variance for construction of a six foot fence at 803 S. 17th St.; and (4) Conditional Use Permit to locate an outpatient medical office at 400 Industrial Road, Suite A.
