• The Murray City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in City Hall. The council will hear a request from Murray Main Street Executive Director Deana Wright and will vote on a resolution authorizing the application of a Community Development Block Grant for a repair project at 208 Main St.; the council will also vote on board appointments and the second readings of amendments to the zoning ordinance and the parks ordinance.
• The Murray Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Carter Administration Building. Action items include the 2023-24 tax rates and fiscal year 2023 financial report, a guaranteed energy savings contract project and additional staffing requests for two instructional assistants at Murray Elementary and one district-wide registered nurse.
