• The Murray City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in City Hall. The mayor’s report will include assignment of issues to study groups, and there will be a first reading of the ordinance to set the annual ad valorem tax rate. There will also be a public hearing for comments on the city’s application for a Community Development Block Grant to restore 208 Main St. Prior to the full council meeting, the Personnel and Finance Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. to discuss the annual tax rate.
• The Murray State University Board of Regents will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Heritage Hall’s Hall of Benefactors for its annual retreat. The board will then meet again at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Pogue Library’s Jesse Stuart Room for its regular quarterly meeting.
