MURRAY - The Murray State University Town & Gown Community Chorale will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, in Lovett Auditorium as part of the annual Freedom Fest celebration. The Town & Gown Community Chorale will be conducted by Murray State professor of music, Dr. Bradley Almquist.
The July 4 program will include the Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, America the Beautiful, and America-My Country ‘Tis of Thee, along with patriotic readings from Statue of Liberty-Colossus, Gettysburg Address, Preamble to the Constitution, Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglas.
"The Town and Gown Chorale, known for this concert as the Freedom Fest Chorale, is planning a very exciting and inspirational program for the Freedom Fest Concert,” said Almquist. “Local personality Bob Valentine will serve as master of ceremonies. Dr. Brian Clardy, Murray State University associate professor, will be reading from The Declaration of Independence, the Gettysburg Address and the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States. Murray State alumnus Audri Hughes and current Murray State student Traicoryon West will be singing selections from Broadway and African-American spirituals. And, the chorale will lend their voices in a variety of patriotic music as well as spirituals. Each and every member of the audience will hear something old and familiar and something new and exciting."
The first Town & Gown Smmer Concert took place on June 6 at the Central Park Amphitheater in Murray’s Central Park under the direction of Dr. Brent Johnson, director of bands from the Murray State University Department of Music.
“The July 4 holiday is a special time for our community to gather and celebrate the freedoms that were laid down in sacrifice for the lives each of us have the privilege to live day in and day out,” said Christian Barnes, Murray State Office of Development director overseeing the Town & Gown Partnership program. “We are thoroughly pleased with Dr. Bradley Almquist’s continued leadership with the Town & Gown Chorale as they prepare a very special, patriotic performance for all of Murray and Calloway County to enjoy.“
The July 4 concert is free and the public is cordially invited to attend. The concert will conclude in time for all to enjoy the fireworks.
