MURRAY - The Murray State University Town & Gown Community Chorale will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, in Lovett Auditorium as part of the annual Freedom Fest celebration. The Town & Gown Community Chorale will be conducted by Murray State professor of music, Dr. Bradley Almquist. 

The July 4 program will include the Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, America the Beautiful, and America-My Country ‘Tis of Thee, along with patriotic readings from Statue of Liberty-Colossus, Gettysburg Address, Preamble to the Constitution, Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglas. 