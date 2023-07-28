A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will have three traffic paint crews working along sections of the Purchase Parkway and Interstate 69 starting Friday, July 28.

The contractor will have three paint crews working along the Purchase Parkway between the 0.0 mile marker at the Kentucky-Tennessee State line and the 21-mile marker at the U.S. 45/KY 80 Mayfield Exit 21 Interchange on Friday. This section of the Purchase Parkway runs through portions of Graves, Hickman, and Fulton counties. As a reminder, there are several work zones along this section of the Purchase Parkway.