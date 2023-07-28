A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will have three traffic paint crews working along sections of the Purchase Parkway and Interstate 69 starting Friday, July 28.
The contractor will have three paint crews working along the Purchase Parkway between the 0.0 mile marker at the Kentucky-Tennessee State line and the 21-mile marker at the U.S. 45/KY 80 Mayfield Exit 21 Interchange on Friday. This section of the Purchase Parkway runs through portions of Graves, Hickman, and Fulton counties. As a reminder, there are several work zones along this section of the Purchase Parkway.
The three paint crews will then move to Interstate 69 between the 21-mile marker at the southwest edge of Mayfield, extending north to the 51.7-mile marker at the Interstate 24 Exit 25 Interchange near Calvert City. This section of I-69 runs through Graves and Marshall counties. The application of new traffic paint along this section of I-69 will likely be completed sometime on Sunday.
Motorists should be aware that these paint caravans will have a police escort to assist with traffic control and speed enforcement.
Motorists are reminded to avoid driving through wet paint. While the crews use a special paint that generally dries in about five minutes, driving through wet paint during the first few minutes after it is applied is not advised.
Motorists should be alert for traffic paint caravans that will generally consist of a paint truck and two or three escort vehicles moving at about 50 miles per hour.
Reynolds Striping/Central Seal Joint Venture is the prime contractor on this $1.4 million traffic paint project that covers various routes in KYTC District 1.
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email, go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651. Click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or on any of the specialty corridors you travel. Check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page. Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
