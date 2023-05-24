MURRAY – A traffic stop led the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office to charge a Hardin man with first-degree possession of a controlled substance over the weekend.
According to CCSO, at approximately 1 p.m. Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on North 12th Street in Murray. The investigation revealed that Mark A. Brown, 46, of Hardin, was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine. He was lodged at the Calloway County Jail after CCSO charged him with having no tail lamps; failure to maintain insurance; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
