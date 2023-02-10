CALLOWAY COUNTY – A Dexter man was charged with possessing methamphetamine after a traffic stop Wednesday.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies observed a vehicle driving erratically Wednesday and conducted a traffic stop on KY 80 East. A probable cause search was conducted, and methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, CCSO.
The driver, Billy Brandon, 64, of Dexter, was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail. Brandon was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense (meth).
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
