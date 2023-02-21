CALLOWAY COUNTY – A Benton man faces drug charges after a weekend traffic stop on Radio Road, according to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.
Tags
Recommended for you
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Obituaries Feb. 17, 2023
- Obituaries Feb. 14, 2023
- ‘Get a body bag.’ Former Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents discuss ‘Cocaine Bear’
- Obituaries Feb. 16, 2023
- Online obituaries Feb. 17, 2023
- Obituaries Feb. 10, 2023
- Daycare employee charged after allegedly biting child
- Knight: Increased attention leads to rise in drug arrests
- KY legislator wants to end university lifetime contracts — a reference to Calipari
- Fiscal Court OK’s 1st reading of auto insurance tax
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.