Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

MURRAY – A Saturday morning traffic stop ended with the arrest of a Murray woman for methamphetamine possession.
Around 9 a.m., Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on Lancaster Road. The driver, Sarah Hill, 39, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Facility.
