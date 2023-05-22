MURRAY – Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Murray man following a traffic stop Saturday night.
At approximately 9:45 p.m., deputies initiated an investigation after conducting a traffic stop on Main Street, according to a CCSO press release. The investigation revealed that Gabriel Ward, 42, of Murray, was in possession of methamphetamine and other controlled substances. He was charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ward was lodged at the Calloway County Detention Facility.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals arrested for a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
