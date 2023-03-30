MURRAY – Four individuals face drug charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to a news release, after CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop Tuesday on Hayes Avenue in Murray, the driver, 29-year-old Reymon Hamilton, was found to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputies also learned Hamilton was driving a vehicle that he was unauthorized to use, according to the McCracken County summons that was served on the stop.