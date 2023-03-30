MURRAY – Four individuals face drug charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Tuesday.
According to a news release, after CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop Tuesday on Hayes Avenue in Murray, the driver, 29-year-old Reymon Hamilton, was found to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputies also learned Hamilton was driving a vehicle that he was unauthorized to use, according to the McCracken County summons that was served on the stop.
Inside the vehicle were three passengers. Erica Galloway, 31, of Murray, was found to have a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and CCSO said the other two passengers had meth in their possession. It was later determined that the amount was consistent with trafficking, and their charges may be amended to reflect this fact on a later date. All were arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
• Hamilton, whose address was listed as “unknown,” was charged with driving on a DUI suspended license; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the first degree.
• Galloway was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mariah Reed, 32, of Hardin, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shawn Reeves, 38, of Murray, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
