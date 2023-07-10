PULASKI COUNTY – (TNS) A husband and wife who died in their home Friday afternoon in Pulaski County may have been overcome by carbon monoxide, according to the sheriff’s office.

A vehicle was left running for some time in the garage at the home of Lewis Catron, 77, and his wife Carol Catron, 73, and that may have caused a deadly level of carbon monoxide in the house, Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said in a release.