Teens from various areas of Kentucky gathered in front of the Kentucky Capitol Annex building Wednesday morning to protest against SB150 which would ban gender-affirming health care for transgender teens, March 29, 2023

 Marcus Dorsey

Charges against nearly two dozen protesters arrested at the Kentucky Capitol in March are moving forward, as of Tuesday morning.

The 20 people who were charged made their first court appearances Tuesday. All 20 pleaded not guilty to a sole count of third-degree criminal trespassing before Franklin District Judge Kathy Margeot.