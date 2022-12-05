CADIZ — (KT) A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges.
Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury.
Acree was indicted on single counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of first-degree official misconduct. Each of the charges are Class A misdemeanors punishable by up to 12 months in the county jail if convicted.
The indictment revolves around two separate incidents as investigated by Kentucky State Police.
The first alleged incident occurred on January 11 when Acree is charged with the assault of Crystal Smith, who was arrested that same day for the burglary of Acree’s home. The indictment said Acree had Trigg County Jailer James Hughes transport Smith to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office following her arrest by the Cadiz Police Department where he pushed her to the floor and grabbed her hair. The misconduct charge relates to him having the jailer transport her to the sheriff’s department instead of the jail. Acree is also accused of threatening to kill Smith.
The second charge of official misconduct stems from Acree renting a room at Lake Barkley State Park free of charge and representing it to be for a drug investigation while it was actually for personal use according to the indictment.
The state police investigation was presented to the grand jury by Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams who was appointed by the attorney general’s office in September. The appointment came after Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber asked to be removed from the case, telling the AG’s office it was “apparent that the investigation may result in multiple charges including at least one felony” against Acree. The grand jury opted against returning a felony charge against Acree.
It’s the second time in two years a sitting Trigg County sheriff has been indicted. Former Sheriff Jason Barnes was sentenced to three years probation and 90 days of house arrest in 2021 following an indictment for one count of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of tampering with a witness.
Acree, a former state trooper, was appointed Trigg County sheriff in August of 2020 following the resignation of Barnes. Because the charges are misdemeanors, they will be remanded to Trigg County District Court.
A phone call placed to Acree’s cell phone Wednesday afternoon was not returned.
(By Alan Watts, WKDZ Radio via Kentucky Today)
