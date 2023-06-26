(TNS) Tropical Storm Cindy remained active in the Atlantic on Sunday but losing strength while its projected path keeps it far from land while Tropical Storm Bret has faded off the map, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In its 11 a.m. ET advisory, the NHC said Cindy was located 435 miles north-northeast of the Lesser Antilles heading northwest at 17 mph. It has sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts and tropical-storm-force winds extending out 60 miles.

