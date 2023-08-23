(TNS) Tropical Storm Harold formed early Tuesday as began to lash the south Texas coast with heavy winds and rain ahead of a projected landfall this morning. A tropical storm watch was in effect early Tuesday from the Rio Grande to Port Arthur.

The National Hurricane Center also monitoring Tropical Storm Franklin in the Caribbean and three other systems in the Atlantic Ocean, two of which had been tropical storms Gert and Emily earlier this week. Forecasters are continuing to watch for redevelopment of the remnants of Emily.

Tags

Recommended for you