(TNS) The tropical depression currently near the Yucatan Peninsula strengthened into a tropical storm Sunday and is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days, and forecasts by the National Hurricane Center suggest it may threaten Florida by mid-week.

The storm known as Idalia was about 80 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, as of the 2 p.m. update by the NHC. The system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving north at 2 mph.

