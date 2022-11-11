Tropical Storm Nicole moves over Florida, sweeping coastal homes and piers into the sea

A car broke down on State Road A1A in Manalapan, Florida, with the roads flooded from Hurricane Nicole on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Nicole has since been downgraded to a Tropical Storm as it churns across the state.

 Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

MIAMI — (TNS) Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach early Thursday morning with much of its worst damage already done along a Florida coastline battered by high surf and storm surge that undermined pool decks and sent at least a few buildings tumbling into the sea.

Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds but almost immediately weakened to tropical storm strength as it moved inland. But its massive wind field and bands of powerful thunderstorms extended hundreds of miles to the north, bringing gusts up to 60 mph and drenching rains across much of the upper half of the state — from Tampa to Cocoa Beach.