Trump changed GOP rules to make winning the nomination even easier — for Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump during a round of golf at his Turnberry course on May 2, 2023, in Turnberry, Scotland.

 Robert Perry/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Republicans seeking to keep Donald Trump from becoming their party’s nominee will have to overcome rules even more favorable to the former president than the ones that helped him clinch the 2016 nomination.

In 2024, more states will award delegates through winner-take-all primaries — a system that helped Trump when opponents divided the vote, allowing him to be awarded all or most of the delegates with less than majority support.

