US-NEWS-NY-TRUMP-PROBE-8-GET

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in a Manhattan court during his arraignment on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York City. 

 Seth Wenig/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsification of business records, charges stemming from the alleged cover-up of a hush money payment made in the days before the 2016 election.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told reporters in a news conference after Trump’s arraignment that the indictment centers on “34 false statements made to cover up other crimes.”