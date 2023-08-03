WASHINGTON – (TNS) The indictment of Donald Trump laid out how prosecutors view attempts to reach members of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, as evidence of a criminal effort to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.

The four-count grand jury indictment in Washington alleges five ways Trump and various co-conspirators sought to keep him in power, including actions after the attack on the Capitol threw the certification process into disarray.