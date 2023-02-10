Trump’s escalating criticisms force early political dilemma for DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during his inauguration ceremony on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida.

 Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) Ron DeSantis on Wednesday shot back at the latest barrage of criticisms from Donald Trump, arguing that he was focused on delivering results for Florida and not trying to “smear other Republicans.”