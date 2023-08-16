US-NEWS-GA-TRUMP-PROBE-RESPONSE-AT

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks at a news conference at Fulton County Government Center in Atlanta on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, following the indictment of former President Donald Trump and others.

 Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

(TNS) Former President Donald Trump Tuesday blasted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as “corrupt” and vowed to release an “irrefutable report” countering his sprawling Georgia election interference indictment.

Minutes after Willis unveiled the indictment, Trump trashed the Atlanta prosecutor as “out of control and very corrupt.”