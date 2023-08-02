US-NEWS-TRUMP-CALIF-RALLY-GET

President Donald Trump, right, gestures next to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as they deliver remarks in Bakersfield, California, on Feb. 19, 2020. 

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Days after former President Trump's advisors successfully convinced California Republicans to change the rules of the state's GOP primary, his campaign confirmed Tuesday that he will visit the state next month.

Trump will speak at a luncheon on Friday, Sept. 29, at the California Republican Party's fall convention in Anaheim.

