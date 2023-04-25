US-NEWS-FOXNEWS-CARLSON-1-GET

Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Nov. 17, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida. 

 Jason Koerner/Getty Images/TNS

Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News.

The network announced the departure of its top-rated and most provocative conservative prime-time host Monday with no explanation. His last show was Friday.

Recommended for you