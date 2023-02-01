BENTON – The Interstate 69 Exit 41 southbound ramp to the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon after being blocked for several hours that morning by a multi-vehicle crash.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involved three semi trucks and 15 passenger vehicles. The accident was reported shortly after 7 a.m., and left vehicles scattered all along the ramp that carries southbound I-69 traffic to the U.S. 641-Spur to Benton and Murray. Some of the vehicles slid into the guardrail along the ramp, but only minor damage was reported, said Keith Todd, public information officer for KYTC District 1.
