MURRAY – Tax season is nearly at an end, but people have three extra days to file their returns this year.

While taxes are typically due on April 15, that date falls on a Saturday this year, and Washington D.C. observes Emancipation Day on Monday, so this year’s deadline is Tuesday, April 18. If you still don’t have your taxes filed by then, you can file an extension to avoid penalties and interest, which would give you until Oct. 16, 2023, according to the IRS.

