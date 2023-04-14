MURRAY – Tax season is nearly at an end, but people have three extra days to file their returns this year.
While taxes are typically due on April 15, that date falls on a Saturday this year, and Washington D.C. observes Emancipation Day on Monday, so this year’s deadline is Tuesday, April 18. If you still don’t have your taxes filed by then, you can file an extension to avoid penalties and interest, which would give you until Oct. 16, 2023, according to the IRS.
Nathan Crafton, a Certified Public Account with Pierce Keller & Associates, said that since the federal government did not send any stimulus checks and has phased out most COVID-related tax credits and programs, people should expect their tax return to be a bit leaner than it was last year. While that makes the filing process less complicated, Crafton said taxpayers need to keep that in mind and not count on that extra money.
“The IRS has come out and said average refunds will be a little bit smaller this year, because there was no stimulus or any additional COVID money that was out there for individuals,” Crafton said. “We have noticed that to be accurate. We've had lots of people get smaller refunds, or owe just a little bit, and we've had lots of questions about why that is. But (the IRS was) very accurate in saying that things were gonna be a little bit lighter this year.”
Crafton said that with inflation continuing to affect peoples’ purchasing power and the economy currently in an unpredictable state, the risk of taxpayers being scammed this year has increased.
“We have seen that as the economy has started to get a little topsy-turvy, as some might say, the fraud (schemes) have started to kick up a little bit,” Crafton said. “We haven't seen much of that the last couple years because I guess everybody has had their hands on cash, but as cash has become a little harder to come by in the last couple of months due to the economic issues, we have seen a little bit more fraud activity. I've talked to a few bankers in the area and they've all started to have more random phone calls and more spoof (calls) and spam and things like that, too.
“So it's not specific to us, but we do have some firsthand (knowledge) that that is starting to become a little bit more of an issue. So we’re just trying to urge everybody to be diligent and check your credit reports just to make sure nothing (is out of the ordinary). Any personal information you might have is certainly available for purchase on the dark web, so everybody's trying to be as diligent as possible.”
Although the lack of expanded child tax credits and other pandemic-related relief programs might mean getting less money back for individual taxpayers, a simpler filing process could help people get their returns back sooner, especially if they file electronically and have the money directly deposited in their bank account.
“I think everything for the most part has moved fairly smooth,” Crafton said. “Again, not having to learn many new things this year has led us to be able to do a few more returns than we had the last few years, so we do appreciate Congress not putting much new stuff on us this go-round.”
