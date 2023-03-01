MURRAY – The entire world has watched as the death toll in Turkey and Syria has climbed to tens of thousands after the earthquake that struck the region on Feb. 6 and subsequent multiple aftershocks. For one Murray couple, the impact of the tragedy has hit very close to home.

Dr. Ismail Karabas is a native of Turkey and is an assistant professor of marketing in Murray State University’s Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business, while his wife, Dr. Brittany Wood, is an assistant professor of political science in the Department of Political Science and Sociology. The two met years ago at Space Camp Turkey, where Ismail was an intern and Wood, a Louisville native and University of Louisville graduate, was a counselor. The camp was in Izmir, which is not far from Ismail’s hometown of Aydin and where Ismail attended the Izmir University of Economics.

