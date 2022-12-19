(TNS) Several journalists who covered Elon Musk were suspended from Twitter on Thursday night, days after an account tracking the whereabouts of Musk’s private jet was also banned from the platform.

Among those whose accounts were suspended are Ryan Mac from The New York Times, Donie O’Sullivan from CNN, Matt Binder from Mashable, Drew Harwell from The Washington Post, political pundit Keith Olbermann and Steve Herman from the government-funded Voice of America.