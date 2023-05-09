US-NEWS-TEXAS-MALL-SHOOTING-3-DA

Elder Flores, alongside his kids, including his daughter Danna, 10 (third from left), waits outside of the Allen Premium Outlets to inquire about their vehicle, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Allen, Texas. Danna was with her family buying a Motherâ€™s Day present when a gunman opened fire, killing eight people and injuring seven others before being fatally shot by police. 

 Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

(TNS) Two days after a gunman killed 8 people and injured 7 others at an Allen, Texas, mall, authorities have revealed few details about the shooter and victims.

The mall, Allen Premium Outlets, is located 30 miles away from Dallas and has remained closed since the shooting. Hundreds of shoppers who were at the scene were escorted out by authorities Saturday and weren’t able to retrieve their cars.