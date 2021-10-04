LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES – Murray natives Adam Melton, 26, and Savannah Rose, 26, beat the record from the 2019 Bridge to Bridge Trail Run in their gender group Saturday.
Melton’s run was clocked at 1:39:03 which was eight minutes and 31 seconds faster than the winner from 2019. Melton not only placed first in males, but was first overall. Melton said this was a huge accomplishment for him, considering this is his first real race.
“I’ve (only) been really serious about running this past year,” Melton said. “I just went out there and ran the race and did the best I could. It was a great course and I had a lot of fun.”
At the beginning of the race, Mike Wicker, one of the organizers of the race, said Melton had about an eight minute lead in front of the other runners.
After the first split, which was when competitors in teams switched runners, Bradley McCoy, 39, from Gilbertsville, caught up with Melton. Melton was able to power through and get a five minute lead in front of McCoy.
Rose, who was not available for an interview, was clocked at 1:52:59 and placed ninth overall. She beat last year’s female winner time by one minute and 81 seconds. She beat second place female runner, Kelsey Whobrey, 30, of Leitchfield, by about 12 minutes. Whobrey placed 15th overall.
Damon Eastwood, the other organizer of the race, said there were 122 runners this year and they were from Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Ohio, Michigan and Florida.
“The outcome was great,” Eastwood said. “We had 100 runners the last time we did this event. We were hoping for 125, but fell a little short of that, but only three people short. That’s not too bad.”
Even though there was a little rain, looking at the runners and the determination on their faces, it did not seem to bother them at all.
“We always like a pretty sunny day,” Eastwood said. “But, the rain kind of kept (the temperature) cooler and the runners kind of liked it better. It was actually better for them and they enjoyed it a little bit more.”
When Melton was asked about the rain he said that it was nice, especially under the trees.
The results were tracked by Mid South Race Timing.
The results from the race are posted on the event’s Facebook page; LBL Bridge to Bridge Run.
