(TNS) Iran has arrested two high-profile actresses for not wearing hijabs in public as a demonstration amid ongoing protests, according to multiple reports citing state media.

For their protests, award-winning actresses Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were arrested on suspicion of “collusion with the intention of acting against the state security” and “propaganda against the state,” the New York Times reported. The article cited IRNA, Iran’s state-run news agency.