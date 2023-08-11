(TNS) A 2-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself with a pistol, according to a news release from Laurel County Sheriff John Root.
The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday at the boy’s home on Keavy Road in London, authorities said.
Police did not release information on how the child got access to the gun.
The boy shot himself in the abdomen. Police officers performed first aid until an ambulance crew arrived and took the boy to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.
Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling identified the boy as Daylon Scott.
The sheriff’s office, London police and Kentucky State Police announced the investigation. The three agencies are part of a local major crimes task force.
Taylor McDaniel, a detective with the sheriff’s office, is the case officer.
Gilbert Acciardo, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said police do not anticipate filing charges against anyone in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.