MURRAY – Former University of Kentucky basketball star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist visited Murray last week to help speech-language pathology students at Murray State University learn more about how to treat stuttering. As a lifelong stutterer himself, he also invited several local families dealing with the disorder for a fun evening of bowling.

Megan Smetana teaches a class on stuttering in Murray State University’s speech-language pathology (SLP) program, and Kidd-Gilchrist spoke to her summer students on Friday about his foundation. He also answered questions about his life experiences dealing with the challenges of stuttering. Kidd-Gilchrist played for Kentucky from 2011 to 2012, winning a national championship in 2012 under Coach John Calipari, and he was drafted second overall in 2012 by the Charlotte Bobcats (currently Charlotte Hornets), of which Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the majority owner. In 2021, Kidd-Gilchrist founded Change & Impact, Inc. a stuttering initiative with a mission to improve access to health care and expand services and resources for those who stutter.