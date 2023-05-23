MURRAY – Former University of Kentucky basketball star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist visited Murray last week to help speech-language pathology students at Murray State University learn more about how to treat stuttering. As a lifelong stutterer himself, he also invited several local families dealing with the disorder for a fun evening of bowling.
Megan Smetana teaches a class on stuttering in Murray State University’s speech-language pathology (SLP) program, and Kidd-Gilchrist spoke to her summer students on Friday about his foundation. He also answered questions about his life experiences dealing with the challenges of stuttering. Kidd-Gilchrist played for Kentucky from 2011 to 2012, winning a national championship in 2012 under Coach John Calipari, and he was drafted second overall in 2012 by the Charlotte Bobcats (currently Charlotte Hornets), of which Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the majority owner. In 2021, Kidd-Gilchrist founded Change & Impact, Inc. a stuttering initiative with a mission to improve access to health care and expand services and resources for those who stutter.
“Michael has made strong connections in the state of Ohio, also visiting the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the Oylear School, the National Stuttering Association Support Group and now the Ohio State University and Murray State University,” Smetana said while introducing him to her class. “We are honored to have Michael here to share his journey as a person who stutters and to learn more about his perspective on the important, trusted and needed relationship between the provider and patient with your future speech-language pathologists.”
According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), stuttering is a speech disorder characterized by repetition of sounds, syllables or words; prolongation of sounds; and interruptions in speech known as “blocks.”
“An individual who stutters exactly knows what he or she would like to say but has trouble producing a normal flow of speech,” the NIDCD website says. “… Roughly 3 million Americans stutter. Stuttering affects people of all ages. It occurs most often in children between the ages of 2 and 6 as they are developing their language skills. Approximately 5 to 10 percent of all children will stutter for some period in their life, lasting from a few weeks to several years.”
The NIDCD says boys are two to three times as likely to stutter as girls. That gender difference increases as they age, with the number of boys who continue to stutter being three to four times larger than the number of girls. While approximately 75% of children recover from stuttering, for the remaining 25% who continue to stutter, stuttering can persist as a lifelong communication disorder.
Kidd-Gilchrist said he previously visited Murray State’s campus in November of last year, and he commended the fact that Murray State has a program that teaches ways to treat patients who stutter.
“A lot of universities don’t, so I just commit to those SLPs in the field and share my experiences of what I’ve seen in the field,” he said. “I know a lot of you all may or may not have met a person who stutters because there’s not a lot of us. I’ve been open about me and my path and stuttering. I’ve had an IEP (Individualized Education Program) my whole entire life, except for college because they don’t have IEPs in college. I was very, very fearful of my speech and how I talk a lot of times in certain situations … but I don’t know who Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is without me stuttering. People always felt like the basketball stuff was (who I am), but I knew there always was and is a difference between my life and my career.”
Kidd-Gilchrist said one of his goals with his foundation is to advocate for health insurance plans to cover speech therapy for stuttering, and he would like to see Congress pass a bill to facilitate that at the federal level. He said the code to diagnose stuttering is often not covered by insurance, and neither is the code for a stuttering evaluation. However, while early and persistent stuttering is often not covered if it stands alone, Kidd-Gilchrist said that if a child has other speech or language disorders in addition to stuttering, those respective codes are sometimes covered. He said payouts to providers from insurance companies for stuttering therapy are low, and high out-of-pocket costs for speech therapy are unaffordable for most families.
Kidd-Gilchrist said that throughout his life, he was often the only person in his environment – including when Kentucky won the 2012 NCAA national championship – who stuttered, so it has often made him feel isolated. He said that although he has felt it most of his life, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many other people got a sense of what that kind of isolation can feel like.
“People felt a hint of what I have always felt – being lonely, being isolated and stuff like that,” he said. “To me, I was comfortable there, but for everybody else going through the pandemic, it was nerve-racking.”
In addition to talking to the SLP students, Kidd-Gilchrist treated several local kids who stutter and their parents/caregivers to a free dinner and evening of bowling with Murray State’s SLP faculty at Corvette Lanes.
