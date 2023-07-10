WASHINGTON — (TNS) President Joe Biden and fellow leaders of NATO will come together next week extolling their remarkable unity backing Ukraine in its war with Russia. But serious differences over expansion of the transatlantic alliance threaten to disrupt the harmony and turn the annual summit on its head.

Cohesion among the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s members has also been jeopardized by the war having become a seemingly interminable slog. Even Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said a long-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian invaders is not going as well as he hoped.