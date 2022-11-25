Ukraine struggles to restore utilities after big Russian strikes

Rescuers clear the debris of the destroyed two-story maternity building in the town of Vilnyansk, southern Zaporizhzhia region, on Nov. 23, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

 Klochko/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Ukraine restored electricity and other vital services to some areas, but most of the capital and other parts of the country remained without power in the cold after another wave of Russian missiles targeted civilian infrastructure.

The relentless attacks threaten to trigger another refugee exodus to Europe and underscore Kyiv’s need for more increased air defenses.

