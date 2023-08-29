CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (TNS) University of North Carolina Police issued an “all clear” message after an “active assailant situation” locked down the Chapel Hill campus for three hours Monday afternoon.
The message was issued at 4:14 p.m. Eastern time. A university message at 4:33 p.m. urged people to stay away from Caudill Labs, the first official indication of where the situation took place.
Students and university employees huddled in bathrooms and barricaded themselves in buildings throughout the afternoon as police searched for an armed and dangerous person reported on campus.
The university issued it first emergency message at 1:03 p.m.
An Alert Carolina tweet at 1:21 p.m. advised people to “continue to shelter in place” and said the university would provide more information when it became available.
An update at 2:04 p.m. said the campus remained on lockdown as the “active assailant situation” continued. “If you are off campus, stay away from campus,” it warned.
At 2:35 p.m. UNC Police released a photo of a “person of interest” they said was wanted in the investigation.
University police advised all students, faculty and staff to:
Stay until further notice.
Follow directions from emergency responders or university officials.
Chapel Hill Police were also on scene.
Gov. Roy Cooper said on Twitter he had spoken with local and state law enforcement leaders and “pledged all state resources needed to capture the shooter and protect the UNC campus.”
There were no confirmed injuries as of 4 p.m.
All classes and events were canceled for the rest of Monday. A special Board of Trustees meeting that had been scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday was also canceled.
Senior Anna Connors dropped her lunch and dashed into a nearby building when she saw people on campus start running.
Because the building has many large windows, she piled with about 20 other students into an interior-facing lecture hall. Together, the students barricaded the door with nearby bookcases, and Connors wedged herself under a table to hide.
“At first, a lot of people were crying, calling loved ones, but now it’s quiet and everyone is just waiting to see what happens next,” Connors, a former News & Observer intern, said Monday afternoon.
“I think the hardest part is everyone hears different things, and media spreads so fast these days you just don’t know if what you’re hearing is true,” she said. “So you have to be patient and trust that UNC will let us know when things are OK.”
Jackie Ruiz, a master’s student, was walking on the main campus quad when she got the first Alert Carolina message. She ran into a nearby building and was taking shelter in a closet with other students, she said.
“To be honest, I’m feeling pretty terrified right now, but I feel safe in the location I’m in and am thankfully with friends,” Ruiz said.
She said the situation “feels like a waiting game,” but that she was hearing “more and more police sirens.”
Luke Toscano, 18, had accompanied his roommate Jayden Johnson to campus when they received a text from the school saying there was an armed shooter. Toscano, his roommate and five other students locked themselves in a bathroom.
”We’ve been quiet in here and are a little more relaxed now,” Toscano said. “I haven’t received any training for this kind of circumstance.”
Katherine Snow Smith, an adjunct writing professor and graduate student, said Monday afternoon she had been with about 25 students in a dark closet on campus for two hours.
Smith, the daughter of the late News & Observer columnist A.C. Snow, said her phone had died but she was able to use her laptop.
“We all raced here after a loud alarm went off,” she wrote, referring to the audible alert. “It was really hard to hear what it was saying. People thought it might be a tornado then someone said a shooter and people started running everywhere.”
Monday marked the start of the second week of classes for the fall semester. About 30,000 students attend UNC.
