United Way shares community impact figures

MURRAY - The United Way of Murray-Calloway County shared statistic showing the dollar impact the agencies has had on this community for the past several years and a total of $405,693 has been distributed.
Paul McCreary, immediate past president of the local United Way and board director, said when the local United Way was redefined, they never imagined that since 2020, more than $400,000 would be raised and distributed locally.
“We are very proud of what we have accomplished,” said McCreary.
In the graph shown, agency funds are defined as donated funds from campaign workforce funds and other donations that are distributed by United Way to agencies, for example, Merryman House, HOPE Calloway, Need Line, Boy Scouts, and others, according to McCreary.
McCreary stated the emergency food and shelter program comes from allocated dollars, mainly from FEMA, that are directed to agencies that help with emergency shelters such as HOPE Calloway and funds were also given to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels program, and others.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a combined effort with the Murray and Calloway Family Resource and Youth Centers and Murray Head Start with funding through the United Way of Murray-Calloway County.
“We have delivered 50,814 free books in this county since the start of this program in 2013,” said McCreary. Currently, the program has 792 children enrolled and 1,221 have graduated.
“The disaster relief was, in part, a joint program with the Sigma Chi fraternity at Murray State University where we held a “Stuff the Truck” earmarked for Eastern Kentucky for the flood victims,” said McCreary. “We also manage money coming from western Kentucky vendors, partners and donors and a separate bank account was created for these funds.”
The Blessing Boxes is a program that fills boxes throughout Murray and Calloway County with nonperishable foods. “That need is now mostly fulfilled by the Murray Lions Club,” said McCreary. “They have managed to secure funds to take care of the majority of the Blessing Boxes we tried to keep full,” said McCreary. “Instead of funds going for Blessing Boxes, we now allocate those to other agencies.”
McCreary said the Calloway County Collective is now under the umbrella of United Way. “We manage the money they spend. If we receive a donation earmarked for the Calloway County Collective, that goes directly into their account at a local bank and Mary Scott Buck, director of the Collective, takes care of payments.”
A total of $405,693 has been spent in Murray and Calloway County since 2020 through 2023, as shown in the graph.
“The United Way wants to lead the conversation about the needs of our citizens and invest money in our people and agencies so that we can see a return on our investment,” said McCreary. “By becoming involved with our community, it has helped us to understand what the real needs are.”
McCreary said in the fund for rent, mortgage and utility payments, “we are down to about three weeks of funds left in that account. We are working on trying to secure some grants but with those, you can never be sure. But these needs still exist.”
Donations to the United Way of Murray-Calloway County can be made online at their website, mccunitedway.org, or mailed to P.O. Box 526, Murray, Ky 42071.
