United Way shares community impact figures

MURRAY - The United Way of Murray-Calloway County shared statistic showing the dollar impact the agencies has had on this community for the past several years and a total of $405,693 has been distributed.

Paul McCreary, immediate past president of the local United Way and board director, said when the local United Way was redefined, they never imagined that since 2020, more than $400,000 would be raised and distributed locally.