US-NEWS-UNIVERSITY-KENTUCKY-TITLE-IX-LAWSUIT-1-LX.jpg

University of Kentucky senior Lisa Niblock of Louisville is one of two students who filed a lawsuit against UK claiming the university is violating federal law by failing to offer female students equal athletic opportunities.

 Alex Slitz

(TNS) The University of Kentucky Title IX lawsuit alleging that the school does not offer equal opportunities for women athletes went to trial this week, though a ruling hasn’t yet been issued.

Lawyers for UK argued the university has expanded opportunities for women in sports, adding more than 100 female athletes in the last 10 years and a varsity stunt team. Additional women’s sports have not been added because of the results of an interest and ability survey, where students self-report their ability to play a sport at the collegiate — specifically Division I — level, they said.