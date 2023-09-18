(TNS) U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed a possible meeting of their leaders and communication channels between the world’s biggest economies during two days of talks that ended Sunday.

While the meeting in Malta came at a critical time in U.S.-China relations, Wang is scheduled to visit Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week. Other world leaders and their aides are heading to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, which Wang and Chinese President Xi Jinping are skipping.