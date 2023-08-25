US-NEWS-GA-TRUMP-PROBE-HOUSE-INVESTIGATION-GET

A combination of pictures created on Aug. 14, 2023, shows former President Donald Trump in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 26, 2022, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. 

 Chandan Khanna/Christian Monterrosa/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) The chairman of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee has sent a letter to District Attorney Fani Willis demanding records and documents related to any communication she had with federal officials related to her investigation of former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, said that he wants to find out whether Willis coordinated with the Department of Justice or the Biden White House as she led an inquiry into whether Trump and others broke the law when they attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.